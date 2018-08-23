Todd Gurley won’t play this week, Jared Goff could be held out

AP

It may be September before we see Rams quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley in game action.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced, per multiple reporters, on Thursday that Gurley will not play against the Texans on Saturday afternoon. With only the fourth preseason game left, Gurley is unlikely to play at all this summer and told reporters a short time after McVay spoke that he’s “kinda happy” not to be out there in exhibition action.

McVay said that center John Sullivan and left tackle Andrew Whitworth will also be held out this week and that right tackle Rob Havenstein tweaked his ankle in practice. With a makeshift offensive line on tap, McVay said that quarterback Jared Goff could also be out.

Given the stripped-down playbook and compromised protection that makeshift line would provide, it would seem to be a case where there’s more risk to Goff than reward. That suggests we’ll see Goff and Gurley play their next game in Oakland on the first Monday night of the season.