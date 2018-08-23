Tyreek Hill: “Me and Pat [Mahomes] could be the best”

Getty Images

The Chiefs could have a special offense, thanks to a quarterback who can throw it a mile and a receiver who can’t be overthrown.

So what does receiver Tyreek Hill, perhaps the fastest receiver in football, think of the one-two punch that No. 10 and No. 15 can be?

“I feel like me and Pat could be the best,” Hill said regarding teammate Patrick Mahomes. And then Hill quickly realized not to make it about him and Pat.

“There are other things that tie into this offense,” Hill said. “It’s not only me and him on the field. We have a lot of great weapons on this team. That’s what I am most happy for, just to be able to play with my teammates and my brothers and be able to make plays with those guys. I’m excited.”

Plenty of others are excited, too, especially after Mahomes and Hill connected on a 69-yard catch and run for which Hill had to actually slow down and wait, after twisting and turning multiple times to track the missile in flight. Hill attributes that skill to a sport he played in his youth.

“At first I didn’t think he was going to throw it until I actually saw him wind up,” Hill said. “I was like, ‘Oh, he’s really about to throw this.’ I had to put on the gas. I have worked on my tracking since I was a kid. I was always good at kickball and things like that — not that that has anything to do with it — but as a kid I was always good at tracking the ball on the kickball field. I would play in the middle and they would kick the ball and I would track it well. That’s probably where I get it from.”

So there you have it, young football fans of America. If you want to become a receiver who can track the flight of a football in the air as an adult, play kickball now.