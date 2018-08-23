Tyrod Taylor injures left wrist

AP

Hello, Baker Mayfield.

Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor injured his left wrist on a failed fourth-down conversion in the first quarter of Thursday night’s preseason game in Cleveland.

Taylor landed awkwardly, his left hand twisting under the wrist as he landed after throwing an incomplete pass. He has exited for the locker room for further evaluation.

It’s still too early to know the severity of the injury, but it’s not too early to start wondering whether Mayfield, the first pick in the draft, could end up playing a lot sooner than expected.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m. ET: After getting evaluated in the locker room, Taylor has returned to the game.