Vikings getting healthier on offensive line

The Vikings may not have their entire starting offensive line sharing game reps until the regular season, but they’ll get a bit closer to a complete set on Friday.

Right guard Mike Remmers and right tackle Rashod Hill have missed time, including the second preseason game, with ankle injuries. They have returned to practice this week, though, and head coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday that he expects both to play against the Seahawks on Friday night.

“I think they’ll get some reps this week,” Zimmer said, via the Pioneer Press. “We need to firm up the pocket a little bit and stay stout in there.”

Center Pat Elflein is still on the physically unable to perform list after ankle and shoulder injuries and probably won’t play at all in the preseason, but getting Remmers and Hill back will allow the Vikings to get some continuity on a line that needs to replace left guard Nick Easton after his season-ending injury.