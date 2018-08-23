With Tyrone Crawford back at DT, Randy Gregory could start at DE

Getty Images

The Cowboys feel so good about Randy Gregory‘s progression that they have moved Tyrone Crawford back to tackle. That means Gregory could open the season as a starter at defensive end opposite DeMarcus Lawrence.

“I don’t know,” Gregory said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “That’s something up to the coaches. All I can do is go out there and give my best effort, control what I can control, which is go hard, running hard, go after the ball. And I think I’m doing that. I think if I continue to do that, I have faith I’ll be out there when I need to be.”

Gregory, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since January 1, 2017, is taking first-team reps and expects to play more this week than he did last week.

Gregory played 10 snaps against the Bengals on Saturday. The Cowboys play the Cardinals on Sunday night in their dress rehearsal.

“I think I’ve prepared the right way as far as going out there,” Gregory said. “A lot of it is pass-rush situations and nickel packages and most of that is getting off the ball and getting after the quarterback, which I feel comfortable with. I think I’m doing pretty decent at that in practice and showing that on the field.”

Crawford has played both tackle and end since 2012 when the Cowboys made him a third-round pick. He spent the past two seasons at defensive end, but with Gregory’s return and David Irving‘s impending four-game suspension, the Cowboys need Crawford more at under tackle.

“You know me, I go with the flow,” Crawford said. “I am going to jump back inside and do my thing there. We got some killers at end. I feel real comfortable there. I am definitely happy about the move.”