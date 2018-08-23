Zack Martin has “no doubt” he’ll play Week One, La’el Collins says ankle is OK

Getty Images

A banged-up Cowboys offensive line was down another man at Thursday’s practice as right tackle La'el Collins was spotted with a heavily taped ankle while Chaz Green took his place in the lineup.

Collins delivered a positive update on his condition after the session came to an end, however. Collins said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, he got kicked in the ankle early in practice and that he would have remained on the field had it been a regular season game.

That wasn’t the only positive injury news a member of the offensive line delivered on Thursday. Right guard Zack Martin said that there is “no doubt” his injured knee will heal in time for him to play in the first week of the regular season.

Center Travis Frederick‘s status after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome remains up in the air and missing him will be a hit to the Dallas offense. The effect of that hit should be less acute if they have the rest of the starting line on hand and Thursday’s comments from Martin and Collins give hope that will be the case.