Adrian Peterson runs for 56 yards on 11 carries

AP

Washington needed to see only one carry from Adrian Peterson to know he’s the best running back on their roster. But for good measure, they handed it to him seven times in a row on their second series and 11 times overall in the first half.

Peterson was the highlight for his new team, which otherwise struggled in falling behind 17-3 at halftime.

He ran for 56 yards, including a 15-yarder, and ended up with a 5.1 yards per carry average. Washington had only 110 total yards on 32 snaps in the first half.

“I felt pretty good, man,” Peterson told sideline reporter Clinton Portis after he left the game.

Peterson was on the field for 14 of Alex Smith‘s 25 plays.

It was an impressive showing considering he has had only three practices with his new team, having signed Monday.