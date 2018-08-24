Alex Guerrero was on Patriots team plane last night

Getty Images

Maybe Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have hugged it out, and the love is real.

At least, for the moment, it appears one of their previous points of friction has disappeared.

According to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, Brady’s body coach Alex Guerrero was on the team’s flight to Charlotte last night.

While that may seem like a small thing, Guerrero lost those privileges last year, at the time of reports of problems between the Patriots coach and star quarterback.

Guerrero won’t be allowed on the sidelines according to the report, but he will be allowed to travel with the team to tend to his client/business partner/walking billboard for wellness products.

Guerrero has been around the team facility in recent weeks, which is normal, as he has a number of other players on his client list, including Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman.

Perhaps bigger than his presence on the plane, however, would be if it’s a signal that Belichick and Brady have reached detente on an issue that was clearly an issue for one of them last year.