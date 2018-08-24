Bears will rest most starters, including Mitchell Trubisky, on Saturday

AP

The Bears announced most of their starters, including quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, will not play in the team’s third preseason game Saturday night.

“After their best week of practices so far in 2018, Matt Nagy met with the team today to inform them most starters, including Mitchell Trubisky, will not play in #KCvsCHI. Coach Nagy and his staff had planned for this all week, giving starters on both sides of the ball extra reps,” the Bears said on social media Friday night.

Thus, the traditional dress rehearsal will become another audition for the team’s young players.

The Bears have practiced more than any team in 2018. Chicago was allowed an extra three-day minicamp in April because of a new coach, and it also played in the Hall of Fame Game against the Ravens, with those two teams reporting to camp a week before the league’s other 30.

The Bears starters aren’t expected play in the preseason finale either.

Trubisky will finish the preseason 11-of-18 for 94 yards with a touchdown, an interception and a 70.1 passer rating on 34 snaps.