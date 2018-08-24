Bengals cut Chris Baker

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Chris Baker said in July that he was confident about having a rebound season with the Bengals after a rough 2017 season with the Buccaneers resulted in Tampa cutting him one year into a three-year deal.

If Baker is going to bounce back, it’s not going to happen in Cincinnati. The Bengals announced on Friday that they have terminated Baker’s contract and sent him back to free agency.

Baker got a $300,000 signing bonus and he earned a workout bonus of $150,000. He was set to make a base salary of $1.5 million had he made the team.

Baker played in each of the Bengals’ preseason games and recorded a tackle in each contest. Geno Atkins, Andrew Billings, 2017 fourth-round pick Ryan Glasgow and 2018 fifth-round pick Andrew Brown remain at defensive tackle in Cincinnati.