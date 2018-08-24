Browns offered Dez Bryant base deal worth less than $5 million

Getty Images

The Browns remain interested signing receiver Dez Bryant to a contract, and receiver Dez Bryant remains not interested in signing a contract with the Browns.

Bryant is believed by some to be waiting for a better team. He also could be waiting for a better offer from the Browns. Per a league source, the Browns offered Bryant a deal with a base value of less than $5 million.

It’s not known what Bryant wants; it’s not known whether Bryant himself knows what he wants. For now, thought, he remains content to bide his time, waiting for something. Contending team, better opportunity, more familiar offense, larger salary, or some combination of those or other factors.

He’s in no hurry because he has made plenty of money in his eight NFL seasons. But, as one source explained it, there’s a chance he could sign with a team tomorrow or in two months. Ultimately, it comes down to what he wants to do, and when he wants to do it.

Really, isn’t that the way it should be? As long as he realizes that, with each passing day, it will be harder to make an impact right away, it’s his prerogative to decide when and where and whether to sign.