Cam Newton lands on head, takes a few plays off

Posted by Darin Gantt on August 24, 2018, 7:59 PM EDT
The Panthers just had a major scare, and justified all the teams who don’t want their starting quarterbacks anywhere near the preseason.

Quarterback Cam Newton was taken to the sideline medical tent after landing on his head while diving during a scramble.

He was immediately replaced by backup candidate Taylor Heinicke, but emerged from the tent and was back on the field four plays later.

It didn’t seem to bother him, as he led a 16-play drive which ended in a field goal.

At this point in his career, you just have to know that Newton isn’t going to stop running, or stop putting himself in harm’s way. The Panthers were fortunate he bounced back up quickly.

The Panthers also lost de facto starting right tackle Jeremiah Sirles, who went down on the first series as well. He was carted back to the locker room with a hamstring injury. They can ill afford that, as they opened the game without three projected starters because of injury (Matt Kalil, Daryl Williams, Amini Silatolu).

  2. OMG, Cam(eron) Newton aka “AceBoogie” aka Superman. Is it really necessary to “put on the cape” when you don’t need to (read: self-concuss yourself)? lol

    From the looks of it, OC Norv Turner’s offense is getting its wideouts a lot of separation, and Christian McCaffrey is hittin’ dem gaps galore along with the offense eatin’ up the time clock.

    Panthers 2018 gon’ be contenders. New England looks slow, and Julian Edelman looks like he’s “juiced up” (on steroids) — after the fact lol

  5. That headline makes it too easy.

    He could land on his butt and risk less damage!

    And that name should be spelled Camera.

