Cardinals extend center A.Q. Shipley, who is on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t see center A.Q. Shipley on the field this year, but they made sure he comes back next year.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, the Cardinals gave Shipley a one-year contract extension which will bring him back for 2019.

Shipley was entering the final year of his contract, and suffered a torn ACL on Aug. 4. He had started all 32 games at center the previous two years.

Originally a seventh-round pick of the Steelers from Penn State, Shipley has also spent time with the Eagles, Colts, Ravens, and Colts again before landing in Arizona in 2015.

In his absence, the Cardinals have put rookie Mason Cole in the middle of the line.