Colts cut QB Kaaya

Brad Kaaya went to the Colts late last year because he thought he’d have a chance to make the roster in 2018. It didn’t work out.

The Colts announced today that they have waived Kaaya, with an injury designation. He will go to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Kaaya played his college football at Miami and was a 2017 sixth-round draft pick of the Lions. He has also spent time with the Panthers. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

It wouldn’t be a shock to see the Lions put in a waiver claim for Kaaya, given that they reportedly liked his potential, and given that their backup quarterback competition between Matt Cassel and Jake Rudock has failed to produce a clear leader.

The Colts signed free agent cornerback Juante Baldwin with the roster spot made available by Kaaya’s departure.