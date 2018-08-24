Cowboys thankful Travis Frederick finally knows what he’s dealing with

AP

Cowboys center Travis Frederick‘s search for answers to why he was experiencing frequent stingers during practices this summer led to a diagnosis of Guillain-Barré syndrome this week.

The rare disorder finds one’s immune system attacking the nervous system and Frederick has started treatments to ease the condition, but there’s no timeline about a return to football. On Thursday, the Cowboys said that those thoughts were secondary to relief that Frederick finally knows what’s wrong.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that Frederick’s “well being is the most important thing” and coach Jason Garrett said “the uncertainty of this was probably as bothersome as anything” as Frederick went to doctors recently.

“You hate to see guys go through things like this and like I said during training camp, he really didn’t know what was going on and was kind of telling us how he was feeling,” right guard Zack Martin said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It was tough that he didn’t know until a couple days ago. But we’re thankful that he knows and that he can get treatment and get help and hopefully take some time and be back when he is ready.”

Joe Looney will be playing center until that happens and the team may make other moves to shore up the position while Frederick is out of action, but those thoughts waited at least a day as the team reflected on Frederick’s situation.