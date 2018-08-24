Dalvin Cook expected to play Friday night

Getty Images

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said last week that he was 100 percent ready to play, but the team didn’t put him in the lineup for their last preseason game.

Cook remains ready to roll and it appears the Vikings will be making a different call on Friday night. According to multiple reports, Cook is expected to play against the Seahawks.

It would be Cook’s first game action since he tore his ACL in Week Four last season and the Vikings will be hoping that Cook picks up where he left off. The 2017 second-round pick ran 74 times for 354 yards and two touchdowns while also catching 11 passes for 90 yards in a fast start to his NFL career.

Cook probably won’t play much on Friday, but just having him take a carry or go out for a pass will check off one of the few boxes remaining on his comeback checklist.