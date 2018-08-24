Denzel Ward getting an MRI today for back injury

AP

The Browns avoided a pair of disasters last night with their quarterbacks, but are still waiting on some medical tests before they can exhale.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward left the game with a back injury, and coach Hue Jackson said after the game Ward was getting an MRI today.

“We will do everything we can just to make sure, but we will definitely do the imaging and report just to make sure we know everything that is going on with his back,” Jackson said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Ward was injured while trying to tackle Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, and was on the ground for an extended time before being led off the field.

The No. 4 overall pick was quickly ruled out of the rest of the game, creating an obvious concern as he’s one of the cornerstones of a rebuilt secondary.