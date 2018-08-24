Denzel Ward not expected to miss much time with back injury

AP

Browns head coach Hue Jackson updated the status of a few injured players on Friday and the news was positive about two of them.

Jackson confirmed that quarterback Tyrod Taylor dislocated his left pinky in the first half of Thursday night’s game against the Eagles, but that it was put back into place quickly and he does not expect Taylor to miss time.

Cornerback Denzel Ward went for an MRI on Friday after hurting his back during the game. The test did not turn up any significant issue as Jackson said, via Zak Jackson of The Athletic, he does not expect the first-round pick to miss much time if he misses any at all.

Rookie linebacker Genard Avery‘s hip injury is a bit more problematic. Jackson said the fifth-round pick will miss some time as he recovers.