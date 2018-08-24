Falcons cut more food prices for second season at Mercedez Benz Stadium

Getty Images

The Falcons got a lot of headlines before their first season at Mercedes Benz Stadium when they announced that food and drinks would be far cheaper than it was at the Georgia Dome and other stadiums around the NFL and the move paid off for them.

According to the team, spending on concessions was up 16 percent per person over their final year at the Georgia Dome and they found fans came into the stadium earlier to take advantage of the pricing. Given that success, it’s no great surprise that further price cuts have been announced for the upcoming Falcons season, the MLS’ Atlanta United games and Super Bowl LIIIC.

Six food items, including cheese fries and bratwurst, will be $1 cheaper than last season and the team will also introduce a craft beer available exclusively at the stadium. That beer, which is brewed by an unnamed local brewery, sells at $5 for 12 ounces and $7 for 16 ounces. Twelve ounces of domestic beer already sells for $5.

“Arthur Blank has repeatedly challenged us to find ways to lower prices again to further improve a food and beverage experience that already ranked number one in the NFL and MLS in our debut season,” AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon said in a release. “We’ve listened to our fans from the beginning and these new prices are a result of that feedback. Arthur is going to keep challenging us to go lower and we’re going to keep listening to the fans, so this is probably not the last one.”

The Lions and Ravens have slashed prices for concessions this season and others will likely experiment with such changes as long as the Falcons’ success is replicated in 2018.