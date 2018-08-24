Falcons cut more food prices for second season at Mercedez Benz Stadium

The Falcons got a lot of headlines before their first season at Mercedes Benz Stadium when they announced that food and drinks would be far cheaper than it was at the Georgia Dome and other stadiums around the NFL and the move paid off for them.

According to the team, spending on concessions was up 16 percent per person over their final year at the Georgia Dome and they found fans came into the stadium earlier to take advantage of the pricing. Given that success, it’s no great surprise that further price cuts have been announced for the upcoming Falcons season, the MLS’ Atlanta United games and Super Bowl LIIIC.

Six food items, including cheese fries and bratwurst, will be $1 cheaper than last season and the team will also introduce a craft beer available exclusively at the stadium. That beer, which is brewed by an unnamed local brewery, sells at $5 for 12 ounces and $7 for 16 ounces. Twelve ounces of domestic beer already sells for $5.

“Arthur Blank has repeatedly challenged us to find ways to lower prices again to further improve a food and beverage experience that already ranked number one in the NFL and MLS in our debut season,” AMB Group CEO Steve Cannon said in a release. “We’ve listened to our fans from the beginning and these new prices are a result of that feedback. Arthur is going to keep challenging us to go lower and we’re going to keep listening to the fans, so this is probably not the last one.”

The Lions and Ravens have slashed prices for concessions this season and others will likely experiment with such changes as long as the Falcons’ success is replicated in 2018.

  1. One of the really annoying aspects of attending a game is all the nickel-and-dime ripoffs. Parking $50 … a hotdog $5 … a beer $10. Profit margins are astronomical. All on top of a $200 ticket. It makes you feel like a complete sucker, and no one likes that.

  2. I disagree with the first post of this comment box. If you want quality talent on the field, you must pay for it in that form. Players must be paid while they can and if you really appreciate it, you will pay the price before and during the snap.

  3. Exactly. I don’t mind paying for a ticket but where I live the local venue charges 12-15 for a beer or hotdog, plus parking, plus overpriced merch, etc.

  4. They won’t do this at Vikings games because we all idiotically buy 6 beers for $12 a peice every game (myself included) and their new TCO headquarters didn’t build itself. I’ll continue to eat before I go in.

  5. Smart move that should have been done years ago. It amazes me how these billionaire owners make these “captain obvious” decisions and then people applaud them.

    All you have to do is look at movie theaters for a similar business case. The price of movies have gone up and the theaters continue to raise the price of concessions. Most customers aren’t going to spend $20 on a large popcorn when they’ve already paid $25 for two tickets. They will either sneak food in or not buy anything at all. Or, they’ll do like a lot of other people and rarely go anymore. And they wonder why movie theaters (and NFL games) aren’t selling out anymore. It’s not rocket science…

  6. Went to two Falcons games last year, sat in endzone corner, took the wife. With Blank’s special food/beverage prices, it only cost me $1220 instead of $1234. Thank you for your kindness, Arthur!

  8. The concession status of the LA Chargers is very high prices. Parking $100 and ticket prices off the charts. Spanos says cut salaries, increase game prices. Seriously.

  10. Solution? The Sunday NFL ticket. Best seat in the house,friends over, wings and ribs on the grill, chips and guac in the living room, cold ones in the fridge, nice HD flat screen with Bose sound system…….you can’t beat it. I am freaking done spending nearly 700 bucks to attend a NFL game for two.

  12. It’s sort of ego driven to think we working stiffs or average joes are the target audience for anything other than television. They know guys like me are only going to go to about one game every few years. That one game every few years is an BIG EVENT for me. I’m not normally going to pay $6.00 for a hot dog. Or $40.00 to park. But that one day every few years when I do splurge for my BIG EVENT, then I will pay because that’s the asking price.

    I’m not the target audience. They have a target audience. And their target audience can and does pay the prices they ask. For the NFL to lowers prices across the league to accommodate a guy that only goes to a game once every few years, while currently selling out every game would be a terrific gesture but foolish from a business standpoint.

  13. “Arthur Blank has repeatedly challenged us to find ways to lower prices again to further improve a food and beverage experience”

    They could charge $1 for a beer and still make a profit.

  14. “I disagree with the first post of this comment box. If you want quality talent on the field, you must pay for it in that form”

    You need to expand your understanding of the salary cap. Hint … it has nothing to do with concession prices.

  15. I’m sure the ticket prices are still ridiculous, but this is nice. More stadiums should follow the example.

  16. @nyctraffic

    Then you were dealing with a conman because the concessions ARE dirt cheap at MB Stadium.
    Everybody else got the advertised price but you? Hmmmm…

  17. The bs comment about if you want to see good players, you have to expect to pay for it is garbage.

    Exhibit A: 0-16 Browns owned by billionaire whose company also was found overcharging and stealing from clients. *Insert Jimmy Haslam laughing gif*

    THEY ARE PRINTING MONEY. THEY DO NOT NEED TO WIN. That’s with your ass not even showing up to the stadium. This is all TV money. The extra is negotiated between the owners and the cities which they hold hostage during stadium, concession and parking deals.

    Take N.E. or T.B., for example. Those owners have ironclad deals regarding stadium revenue (whether through ownership or negotiation) ON TOP of the guaranteed money from the league.

  18. I was at the Packers Pro Shop last month, where an Aaron Rodgers jersey sells for $324.99.

    Really????

    It’s ripoff city.

  19. Vikings training camp offered Aquafina bottled water for $1.00 each. The next week at USBank stadium for the pre-season game against JAX the same bottle was $5.00. All for supporting the team but yeah prices are getting crazy.

