Friday morning one-liners

AP

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll shared what he’s looking for from rookie QB Josh Allen.

Jakeem Grant thinks the Dolphins have one of the league’s fastest receiving corps.

RB James White is a reliable target for Patriots QB Tom Brady.

Other quarterbacks weigh in on whether the Jets should start Sam Darnold right away.

The Ravens special teams units are looking to rebound.

LB Preston Brown has impressed Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

The Browns defense forced four turnovers on Thursday.

CB Cameron Sutton brings versatility to the Steelers secondary.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has served as a mentor to Will Fuller.

Colts QB Andrew Luck didn’t fire back at Jalen Ramsey.

The Jaguars could use a better performance from LT Cam Robinson.

Every sack by Titans DT Jurrell Casey will bring a $999 donation to hospitalized children.

Steve Atwater helped tell Broncos owner Pat Bowlen that he’s up for the Hall of Fame.

The Chiefs have an in-house Madden league.

Rookie Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu is starting to get it.

Raiders TE Jared Cook has settled into the team’s new offense.

C Joe Looney is in the spotlight for the Cowboys.

Ten Giants who need to step up on Friday night.

Sidney Jones looks like the Eagles’ slot corner.

Washington T Trent Williams is set for his first preseason action.

LB Aaron Lynch is back at practice for the Bears.

Expecting more from Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

The Packers have a lot riding on the health of their offensive tackles.

Vikings rookie CB Mike Hughes is expected to play a lot of special teams.

The Falcons won’t play S Ricardo Allen this week.

Former Panthers DE Charles Johnson held a press conference about his retirement.

Saints starters are expected to play into the second quarter against the Chargers.

The best quarterback seasons in Buccaneers history.

Cardinals WR Brice Butler shrugged off any feelings about facing the Cowboys.

Sam Shields is pushing for a job in the Rams cornerback corps.

The 49ers explained why they chose to trade LB Eli Harold.

Checking in on a pair of Seahawks starting spots still up for grabs.