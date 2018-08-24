Hue Jackson says X-rays negative on Tyrod Taylor’s injured hand

AP

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson confirmed that X-rays on the injured hand of quarterback Tyrod Taylor came back negative following Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was mostly obvious that would be the case once Taylor emerged from the locker room and returned to the field in a preseason game. Nevertheless, it’s a positive sign that nothing is broken in Taylor’s hand.

“I was very concerned,” Jackson said. “… Any time your starting quarterback goes into the locker room you’re not sure. But he came back, obviously, went back into the game so we’ll continue to look at it and see where we are heading into next week.”

Taylor was injured on a failed fourth down attempt near the Eagles goal line in the first quarter. His hand was caught underneath him after throwing an incomplete pass on the play.

“Obviously our medical people said he was fine and he could be out there and we wouldn’t have put him back out there if he wasn’t so, again, we’ll check everything tonight and see where he is but I think, hopefully, everything will be OK,” Jackson said.

Taylor finished the game with 65 yards as he completed 11 passes in 15 attempts against the Eagles.