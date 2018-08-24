In XFL, “exceptional” players can earn more than $200,000 per season

XFL

The Alliance of American Football will be using base deals worth $250,000 over three years. While it’s not known what the standard rate in the XFL will be, Vince McMahon’s league is suggesting a more significant upside, relatively speaking.

In an email sent to various NFL agents introducing the XFL, Commissioner Oliver Luck writes that “[e]xceptional players can earn more than $200,000 per season.” Luck adds that the length of the contract “may vary from player to player.”

The XFL also will give players an opportunity to sign with NFL teams “upon completion of the XFL season,” and Luck says that the league will be signing “select” players in the coming months.

The XFL also plans to announce the eight cities in which the resurrected league will locate teams later this year.

The AAF will have a one-year head start, launching play in 2019. The XFL returns in 2020. Both leagues will have eight teams, playing 10-game seasons with four teams making it to the playoffs.