Jaguars sign Charlie Miller

Getty Images

The Jaguars filled out their 90-player roster by signing first-year defensive back Charlie Miller.

Jacksonville has had Miller on and off its roster over the past year. He originally signed with them as a undrafted free agent in 2017.

Miller spent the final 14 weeks of the 2017 season on the Jaguars’ practice squad.

He was back with them until August 11 when they waived him again.

Miller attended Dartmouth College and appeared in 24 career games, making 70 tackles and three interceptions.