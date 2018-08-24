James Conner making the most of his reps in Le’Veon Bell’s absence

Getty Images

James Conner has been working as the Steelers’ first-string running back through minicamp, training camp and the preseason, but he knows he’ll be a backup when the regular season starts.

Le'Veon Bell is expected to sign his one-year contract and report to the Steelers just before the start of the season, at which point Conner is ready to step back.

“When Le’Veon gets back, he’s going to start — there’s no secret,” Conner said, via ESPN. “I’m just trying to make the most of the reps.”

Conner has played well in the preseason, and teammate Maurkice Pouncey said everyone on the team is impressed with what Conner has done.

“He’s in great shape, hitting the hole hard, pass-blocking really well,” Pouncey said. “We’re all really excited for him.”

Conner is likely to take over the starting job when Bell leaves in free agency a year from now. The Steelers think they’ll be in good hands.