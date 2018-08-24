Jarvis Landry not fined for block that angered Bills

AP

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry was not a popular man with the Bills after last week’s preseason game.

Landry’s block on cornerback Taron Johnson earned the ire of Buffalo players with linebacker Lorenzo Alexander calling the play dirty and referencing a block that Landry threw on former teammate Aaron Williams that led to head and neck injuries.

Williams, who had previous neck problems, would not play again. Landry was fined for that hit, but he was not fined for the block on Johnson.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the league did not penalize Landry. They found that the block came from Landry’s shoulder while being below Johnson’s neck and above his knees.

The Bills and Browns are not scheduled to play again this year, so the Bills won’t have to worry about Landry for a while.