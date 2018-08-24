Jets sign Charcandrick West

Getty Images

Charcandrick West didn’t stay unemployed long.

West, the veteran running back who was cut by the Chiefs on Wednesday, signed with the Jets today.

After arriving as an undrafted rookie and playing only sparingly in 2014, West became the Chiefs’ starting running back in 2015. But he saw a lot less playing time in 2016 and was almost totally phased out of the offense last year, so it was no surprise that he didn’t make the Chiefs’ roster this year.

With cutdowns eight days away, West won’t have much time to show he belongs on the Jets’ 53-man roster. But he’ll try to do enough to earn himself a roster spot.