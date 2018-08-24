Josh Gordon will take part in walkthroughs at Browns practice

AP

Browns coach Hue Jackson said Tuesday that wide receiver Josh Gordon will begin practicing with the team “very soon” and he’ll be taking a step toward that on Saturday.

Jackson said at a Friday press conference that Gordon, who returned to the team a week ago after spending time on his “health and treatment plan”, will begin taking part in the walkthrough portion of practice.

When Gordon returned to the team, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the process in place allows the wideout to go to meetings, do conditioning work and attend practice without taking part. He added that there was no timetable in place for Gordon to move onto taking part in practice.

The move to walkthroughs is a sign that Gordon’s progressing through that process and it would seem to be a good sign that Jackson’s prediction of an imminent return to practice might be proven correct.