The NFL has fined Broncos linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams for a roughing penalty against the Bears, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The league docked him $20,054.

Officials penalized the Broncos 15 yards for Garcia-Williams’ roughing the passer penalty on Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the third quarter of last week’s preseason game.

Garcia-Williams made one tackle and one pass breakup in 37 defensive plays. He also played 18 special teams snaps.