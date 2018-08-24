Mark Schlereth advises Travis Frederick to have patience in return from Guillain-Barre

Getty Images

Mark Schlereth has been where Travis Frederick is now. The two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman said he needed nearly a year and a half to recover from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disease that doctors recently diagnosed Frederick with.

“I would say, ‘Hey, man, take your time, and make sure that you’re right because that’s the most important thing — to be right,’” Schlereth said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Don’t rush it. Listen to your body because ultimately we’re talking about your career and longevity and your overall health. Not just this year.’”

The autoimmune disease affects the nervous system.

Frederick had symptoms that mimicked stingers, with weakness and tingling in his arms. He sought a neck specialist, but when the symptoms didn’t subside with rest, he began seeking additional tests. He was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre and already has begun treatment.

No one knows how much time Frederick will miss.

“Even if your symptoms subside, it doesn’t mean internally your nervous system is working at full capacity. That’s the issue,” said Schlereth, who missed seven games in 1993 with Washington and started only six in 1994. “Your signal is being interrupted. [On the field,] you’re protecting big time, I mean, it’s the quarterback for crying out loud. My biggest issue was I’m knee-deep really blocking somebody and all of a sudden I’m not. There’s nothing worse than giving up hits and things like that when you know you’re better than that. So you may regain your strength, but what if you’re still having that signal interrupted? You’re not going to be effective.

“Everybody should know it’s serious, and it affects every person differently.”