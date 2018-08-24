Myles Garrett: Our defense is going to be pretty impressive

Getty Images

The Browns starting defense had a good night against the Eagles on Thursday and defensive end Myles Garrett played a big part in it.

Garrett had two sacks, one of which resulted in a safety, and Eagles tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai didn’t mince words when it came to how he fared.

“I got my ass kicked. Myles is a great player,” Vaitai said, via Philly.com. “I was out of control today. I just got beat today.”

Garrett’s outing led defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to say that Garrett “comes out here and dominates.” Garrett’s own observations about the evening had more to do with the defense producing four turnovers and what that foreshadows for the year to come.

“We can be [dominant] from day one, and we’ve showed that actually the last three games when we’ve been in on those series,” Garrett said, via Ohio.com. “It just takes a little bit more clicking, a little bit more time on the practice field and more time really in the regular season. I know that once we get out there that first drive, after a couple plays, we’re going to see the tempo, and we’re going to see how we move at a different pace. And it’s going to be pretty impressive.”

There’s been plenty of optimistic talk about what the year to come will bring for the Browns. The defense has provided reason to believe some of it over three preseason games and a more telling test against the Steelers looms a little more than two weeks from now.