Nick Foles on his preseason struggles: I haven’t been myself

AP

Is this the same guy who beat Tom Brady six months ago, earning Super Bowl MVP honors?

Nick Foles hasn’t looked much like himself of late.

The Eagles backup quarterback completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in two preseason games. He also took six sacks, one of which went for a safety, and lost two fumbles, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Not exactly the stuff of champions.

“There’s times when I feel good, and [times] I’m making some mistakes,” Foles said, via postgame video from John Clark of NBC Philadelphia. “It’s as simple as that. I’ve just got to keep being critical of myself, keep watching the film, understand what’s going on and just keep playing. Keep pulling through. Obviously I haven’t been myself, and I expect a lot of myself. But I’ve got to keep looking at it, keep learning. I’ve played this game a long time. I know how to address this. Just keep moving forward, keeping that positive outlook.”

Foles strained his shoulder in last week’s game. He disappointed his head coach in Thursday’s game.

The Eagles lost to the Browns 5-0 as Foles went 13-of-17 for 127 yards and two interceptions. Philadelphia gained 263 total yards and went 3-for-12 on third down.

The Eagles’ first-team offense failed to score with Foles this preseason, and they won’t play next week.

“First of all, I’m disappointed in the offense,” coach Doug Pederson said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I don’t want to single out one player, so don’t put this all on Nick. I’m disappointed in the offense. It’s obviously not what you want in the third preseason week. Listen, it’s one of those things where we’re still keeping things very vanilla, and we still want to evaluate and make sure we have the right guys in the right spots.”