Obi Melifonwu passes through waivers, reverts to Raiders’ IR

Obi Melifonwu passed through waivers unclaimed, reverting to the Raiders’ injured reserve. The team hoped someone would claim the safety, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders could cut Melifonwu after he’s healthy.

Either way, Melifonwu’s base salary of $669,972 is guaranteed for this season.

Melifonwu, a second-round pick in 2017, was injured in an Aug. 6 practice, his last chance with his new coaches. The injury was reported as a lower-body injury, continuing his bad luck in staying healthy.

He started only one game as a rookie and played just four other games. Melifonwu first dealt with a knee problem and then a hip injury landed him on injured reserve.