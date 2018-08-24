Oren Burks injures shoulder in pregame warmups

AP

The Packers started with a list of 17 inactives for Friday night’s game against the Raiders, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They had to add another name to it before pregame warmups were done.

Third-round pick Oren Burks didn’t make it to kickoff, injuring his left shoulder, per multiple reports. That means more snaps for Greer Martini and Ahmad Thomas.

Burks was not wearing a sling on the sideline, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

The inside linebacker made six tackles in each of the team’s first two preseason games.