Orrin Hatch laments lack of federal discussion about sports betting

August 24, 2018
More than three months ago, the U.S. Supreme Court opened the floodgates for nationwide sports wagering. Since then, several states have taken advantage of the ability to separate citizens from their money without increasing taxes. The federal government, however, has done nothing.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) wants the federal government to take action. In comments delivered Thursday on the Senate floor, Hatch lamented that the subject has been “conspicuously absent from the public dialogue on Capitol Hill,” pointing out that a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee set for June was postponed and not rescheduled.

Hatch vowed to release a legislative proposal “in the coming weeks” regarding the issue, and it’s clear that he hopes to create a federal framework that ensures the integrity of the games.

The NFL supports Hatch’s efforts, for obvious reasons. Instead of skittering from state to state in an effort to get the best possible terms and protections from 50 different legislatures, backing a federal effort solves the problem in one fell swoop.

Whether it comes in the form of federal legislation or the establishment of a federal agency, it seems inevitable that the federal government will at some point have a role in sports betting. The only question is whether action is taken before or action a major scandal that generates headlines from sea to shining sea.

Of course, that won’t happen until the topics that currently are generating headlines from sea to shining sea subside. And there’s no indication that those topics will be going away any time soon.

  1. “he hopes to create a federal framework that ensures the integrity of the games.”

    Why doesn’t he fix the integrity of the Administration?

  3. “Instead of skittering from state to state in an effort to get the best possible terms and protections”
    This is a total pipe dream but for unknown reasons it keeps showing up in articles like it’s a legitimate possibility. The NFL dreams of getting some cut of the betting proceeds but that absolutely isn’t going to happen–largely because betting has NEVER worked that way. The horse owners don’t get a cut of the wagers made at the track, Vegas doesn’t send checks out to team owners, boxers, etc. Having people bet on your event doesn’t mean you get a cut. It’s as simple as that. And the NFL hasn’t even trotted out any reason that should change–it all boils down to “Gee, it’d be cool if we could have some of that money.”

  4. I think that means Senator Hatch wasn’t able to get in on the action yet. He has a retirement to fund.

  5. but being in cahoots with the russians to sway elections, breaking campaign finance laws, and pardoning criminals convicted of avoiding millions in taxes while the rest of us pay our fair share is okay.

  6. Bigger fish to fry, old man.

    Something about an orange buffoon who can’t tell the truth and is supported by lemmings who don’t seem to care.

  7. People are betting on sports anyway. Hasn’t been a major moment for player integrity. I love when people tell us what we are not supposed to do – then you find them doing is anyway. That isn’t the way my world works.

    Gamble away. I don’t need someone else telling me I can or cannot.

  8. The NFL dreams of getting some cut of the betting proceeds but that absolutely isn’t going to happen–largely because betting has NEVER worked that way.
    I’m not so sure it would be any different than if you go to Vegas and play poker the house rakes 1% of the every single pot. I think the overwhelming majority is OK with it. You have to pay the dealer. You have security monitoring to keep everything on the up and up. I can see where the NFL can make the same argument for a small %.

    To me if the NFL was smart they would stay as far away form gambling as possible. Mainly because when somebody looses their weekly paycheck because of controversial play, they will most likely in this day an age not blame themselves for betting their weeks paycheck on a game that has some controversial rules that some refs will interpret differently than other refs. Instead the individual will call the NFL “fixed” and blame the NFL instead of themselves. The NFL will most likely lose viewers that are incapable of of taking any type of blame for their own actions. That % of our population seems to be growing at an unprecedented rate. It is easier for them to buy into a conspiracy theory than to hold themselves accountable for their own personal actions.

  9. Yes, because the last time we trusted Republicans with this kind of thing they made all online gambling illegal because Sheldon Adelson wanted it that way. Did I mention that was a last minute rider to a health care bill?

  10. Orrin Hatch is one of the great hypocrites of all time.
    For every statement he’s ever made, there’s an opposite statement from him on the same subject. The man has no moral compass at all.

