Panthers announce Tom Glick’s hiring as team president

Getty Images

The Panthers made official the hiring of Tom Glick as team president. He begins his new job overseeing the team’s day-to-day operations Sept. 16.

He joins the Panthers after 25 years of experience in sports management, having worked in baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer in both the United States and the United Kingdom. For the past six years, Glick has played a role in the development of City Football Group (CFG), a multi-national soccer organization that includes six clubs, including Manchester City FC.

“We are thrilled to have Tom join the Panthers family,” Panthers owner David Tepper said in a press release. “He has tremendous experience in professional sports, successfully fostering fan engagement in major cities globally. I know that his record, expertise and drive will be major assets as we look to win on the field and in the community.”