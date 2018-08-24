Panthers’ Vernon Butler cited for assault for Dallas nightclub incident

Getty Images

Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been cited for assault, following a July incident in a Dallas nightclub.

According to Justin Pryor of WCCB in Charlotte, the Dallas Police Department confirmed that Butler had been issued a “class C” citation for assault and has 21 days to respond to the citation or set a court date.

The alleged incident happened on July 14, and the accuser said Butler pushed her down and threw a drink in her face. The victim was not injured.

A class C assault is the lowest level of the crime and the Dallas Police described it as “offensive contact.” If found guilty, Butler would face no jail time, only a fine up to $500.