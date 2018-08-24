Randy Gregory wants NFL to focus on mental health as much as it does substance abuse

Posted by Charean Williams on August 24, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Randy Gregory served more than a year suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The defensive end has returned to the Cowboys hoping to see the league to take the reasons for his marijuana use into account, concerning themselves as much with players’ mental health.

Doctors reportedly diagnosed Gregory with bipolar disorder, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, with marijuana a way for Gregory to deal with his emotional and mental issues.

“If I went to someone in the league and said ‘Hey, I had this problem in my mind and one of the ways I cope with it, one of the things I do is abuse this drug or that drug,’ they will already forget the beginning part, the mental illness. They will just focus on abusing drugs,” Gregory said, via Hill. “It’s hard to say the NFLPA or the league itself is going to be there. At the end of the day, they tried to kick me out of the damn league. If I had a mental issue, they don’t give a damn. You are using drugs, get out the league.”

The NFL conducted meetings on mental health in Dallas this week, via Hill. That followed a joint symposium with the NFLPA in Atlanta in May.

Gregory wants to see more than meetings and scoffs at the league’s current mental health program.

“It’s trash. It’s punitive,” Gregory said. “That’s my experience. Maybe they have something different.”

Gregory admits he doesn’t have the answer but hopes the meetings are a start in changing things.

12 responses to “Randy Gregory wants NFL to focus on mental health as much as it does substance abuse

  2. Unfortunately mental health is not profitable at all. However our privatized prison (Which means there is a board of directors who gain wealth off of keeping their private prisons full at all times) system is EXTREMELY profitable.

    And unfortunately we Americans are addicted to fear tactics and greed. Nothing is going to change. Rehabilitation and mental health are only available if you are protected by wealth.

  3. Hopefully they will find ways to help even retired players like Richie. I think most people feel sorry for him, as opposed to making stupid comments about him. He is obviously sick.

  4. It’s surprising how common bipolar disorder seems to be in society. It’s a tough thing to deal with. I have never heard of a good solution.

  5. “1 in 4 people have a diagnosable mental disorder” according to Johns Hopkins Medical. With 2756 platers on a 53 man roster, that comes out to 689 NFL players, about 13 per team, could have a diagnosable mental illness. Mental illness is no joke. Not a Cowboys fan but I hope Randy can help get the ball rolling with mental health reform in the NFL.

  6. simplec72 says:
    August 24, 2018 at 3:03 pm
    Crazy people shouldn’t play football, I.e., Ritchie Incognito.

    Did you ever play? You have to be a little crazy. Each play can make you the next Darryl Stingley. Somewhere we need to draw lines between bad behavior and mental illness. If you overuse the term it becomes meaningless and does a disservice to those who need real mental help.

  7. Yeah but mental illness isn’t really “in” right now like #MeToo and stuff, so the NFL can’t really virtue signal and benefit from addressing it.

  8. He has a good point. However, part of the problem is that often times the individual isn’t aware that they have mental illness until after laws have been broken and multiple drug tests failed.

    In Gregory’s case, when did he learn that he is bi-polar? I’m guessing it was after he’d already gotten in trouble and suspended for self-medication.

    I’m not suggesting his illness isn’t valid…just that most people aren’t self-aware enough to realize that they are mentally ill.

  9. Jesus ladies. Did you all take your bitter, angry, resentful pills this morning? Wait, where are my “Jerrah is a big idiot” people? C’mon now, yall get your hate in line, the weekend is about to start and you dont want to be happy.

  10. I’ll be honest… don’t know anything about this guy other than the name and his suspensions, so I’ve only had a negative perspective on him. But he’s absolutely right about this.

  11. Not a bad idea, but PLEASE also give both active/non-active players a yearly evaluation for CTE and CTE-related issues — both physical and mental health-related CTE issues — because our good buddy RICHIE INCOGNITO sure looks like he definitely needs help.

