Ravens first-round tight end Hayden Hurst out 3-4 weeks

The Ravens won’t have first-round rookie tight end Hayden Hurst on the field when they open the season.

That’s the word from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, who reports that Hurst has a stress fracture in his foot, needs a screw inserted and is expected to miss three or four weeks.

The Ravens took Hurst out of South Carolina with the 25th overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is, at 25, old for a rookie, having played minor league baseball before playing college football.

The Ravens were hoping Hurst would be a big part of their offense this season, and he may still be. But with Baltimore’s first game just 16 days away, it appears Hurst won’t be ready when the season starts.