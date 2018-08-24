Report: Browns still have interest in Dez Bryant

AP

Josh Gordon‘s return hasn’t changed the Browns’ interest in Dez Bryant. Cleveland still wants the star receiver and hopes to sign him to a contract, Mike Silver of NFL Media reports.

It seemed the union of Bryant the Browns was on the back burner when Bryant and his agent, Kim Miale, left Cleveland last week without a contract as Gordon reported to the team. But the Browns still could use Bryant to go with Gordon, Jarvis Landry and Antonio Callaway, and they have the cap space to sign Bryant.

Bryant, 29, turned down a three-year, $21 million offer from the Ravens soon after the Cowboys released him April 14. He has not elicited much interest since and is running out of time to sign before the start of the season.

Bryant has sought a one-year, prove-it deal with a contender. But he has not had a 100-yard game in 23 games and his last 1,000-yard season came in 2014.