Report: Odell Beckham, Giants optimistic about finalizing deal before opener

AP

Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants are moving along on a record-breaking deal for the receiver and could have it completed before the season opener, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports. The Giants begin the season Sept. 9.

Beckham, 25, didn’t hold out but still appears on the verge of a deal that will make him the highest-paid receiver in the game. His extension is expected to pay him more than the $17 million per year that Antonio Brown is making and with more guaranteed money than the $55 million Mike Evans is getting.

Beckham has talked about being the highest-paid player in the NFL, but since he doesn’t play quarterback, he will have to settle for something less than Matt Ryan‘s five-year, $150 million deal that includes $94.5 million guaranteed.

Negotiations began last month between the Giants and Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu. Beckham has said little about talks other than expressing optimism that the contract would “work itself out.”

Beckham, 25, played only four games last season before fracturing his ankle.

Now fully healed, Beckham looks like himself again, and he seems to enjoy playing for new head coach Pat Shurmur.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 and 38 touchdowns in his career.