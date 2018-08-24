Report: Panthers hire Tom Glick as team president

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper has begun building his own front office.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com, the Panthers are hiring Tom Glick as team president.

Glick is leaving his job as chief commercial officer of Manchester City FC, one of the top teams in English and European soccer.

He has also worked in the NBA office and for the Nets, and in the MLS and a number of posts across minor league baseball and hockey.

Tepper has left his football side alone, but needed to backfill his business operation. The Panthers never replaced previous team president Danny Morrison, and COO Tina Becker resigned shortly after the sale of the team from Jerry Richardson closed.