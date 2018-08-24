Report: Shamarko Thomas being treated for possible detached retina

Getty Images

Broncos safety Shamarko Thomas is being kept in the hospital overnight so doctors can evaluate him for a possible detached retina, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

Thomas was injured in the first half in the team’s game against Washington. The Broncos announced Thomas was transported to a Landover, Maryland, area hospital for further evaluation of his eye injury.

He signed with the Broncos on Aug. 13.

Thomas was ejected from the Colts’ first preseason game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle receiver David Moore. The league fined him $26,739, and the Colts cut him three days later.