Report: Tyrod Taylor dislocated his left pinky

Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor had to leave Thursday night’s game after hurting his left hand, but he returned to action and head coach Hue Jackson said after the game that X-rays showed no broken bones.

Taylor reportedly didn’t come through completely unscathed, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Taylor dislocated his pinky when he came down on his hand while throwing an incomplete pass on an attempt to convert a fourth down.

Taylor tweeted on Friday that he’s fine and the fact that he throws with his right hand makes it a little easier to deal with any injury to the other one. Taylor’s return to the game on Thursday suggests he won’t need much time off and he may not have been set to play a major part in next week’s preseason finale anyway.

Taylor was 11-of-16 for 65 yards and ran twice for five yards against the Eagles on Thursday.