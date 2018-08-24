Sam Darnold expected to play at least a half Friday night

AP

Jets coach Todd Bowles wouldn’t divulge his plans at quarterback for Friday night’s game against the Giants, but all signs at practice pointed to rookie Sam Darnold getting the start for the second straight week.

Darnold played the first half against Washington and it appears he’ll be doing something similar this time out as well. Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Darnold is expected to play at least the first half in the annual preseason matchup of MetLife Stadium residents.

The first half work for Darnold last week amounted to just three possessions and another outing like that could persuade Bowles and company to leave their first-round pick in past halftime.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to follow Darnold into the game. It’s unlikely Josh McCown will play after he sat out last week in a reprise of last summer’s approach to the quarterback position.

It was Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty getting the work that time and neither showed enough to keep McCown from starting in Week One. Things appear to be playing out differently this year and a strong night from Darnold on Friday could seal the deal on his trip to the top of the depth chart.