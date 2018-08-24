Sam Darnold staking his claim to starting job

Getty Images

By all appearances, the Jets seem to want Sam Darnold to earn the starting job.

He may be doing it as we speak.

The rookie quarterback had a solid first half, leading a pair of touchdown drives against the Giants.

Darnold was 8-of-16 for 86 yards at halftime, with a touchdown pass for a 87.0 rating. There were a pair of three-and-outs between the scores, but on the whole Darnold looked poised in his time with the starters.

The Jets aren’t really in position to contend this year, and they know they can go to the ultimately capable veteran Josh McCown at any time. (Or Teddy Bridgewater, if they don’t flip him to another team in the next few weeks.)

But Darnold has shown nothing to suggest the job is too big for him, which may lead the Jets to go ahead and give it to him.

For the Giants, tight end Evan Engram left the game with a concussion. The news might have been worse for running back Jonathan Stewart, who fumbled and had three carries for minus-7 yards.