Shamarko Thomas transported to hospital with eye injury

AP

Shamarko Thomas‘ month has gone like this: An ejection, a fine, his release from the Colts, his signing with the Broncos and now a trip to the hospital.

The Broncos safety was transported to a Landover, Maryland, area hospital for further evaluation of an eye injury, Broncos public relations tweeted. Thomas was injured in the first half in the team’s game against Washington.

Thomas was ejected from the Colts’ first preseason game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Seattle receiver David Moore. The league fined him $26,739, and the Colts cut him three days later.

He signed with the Broncos on Aug. 13.

Denver sought safety help after losing Jamal Carter to a hamstring injury in its first preseason game.