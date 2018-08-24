Shane Lechler in a battle for his job with rookie Trevor Daniel

Getty Images

Shane Lechler will retire as one of the best punters in NFL history, but he hopes to put off his retirement at least a season longer.

The Texans’ punter, though, is in the toughest competition of his 19 NFL training camps with rookie Trevor Daniel pushing Lechler for his job.

“This is a tough battle for me, definitely the hardest one I’ve had,” Lechler said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “Trevor’s doing a heck of a job. He’s very talented. He’s made me kind of step up my game a little, making me get better at some stuff I don’t usually fine-tune until this time [of preseason].”

Lechler, 42, has punted for the Texans the past five seasons after 13 in Oakland. He had one of his best seasons in 2017, averaging 49 yards a punt with a 41.3 yard net. But Daniel is cheaper and has better results through two preseason games.

Daniel has averaged 50 yards on five punts, with a 45.8 net. Lechler has a 43.5 average with a 38.2 net on four punts.