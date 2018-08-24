Spencer Ware scheduled to play for Chiefs this week

Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is expected to return to game action on Saturday against the Chicago Bears for the first time since a knee injury last preseason forced him to miss the entire 2017 campaign.

Ware torn his PCL and sustained additional damage in his knee in a preseason game in Seattle last August. The injury led to the Chiefs placing Ware on injured reserve, forcing him to miss all of last season.

“There’s a chance [he plays]. I’m going to see how he does during the warmups, but right now, he’s scheduled to play,” head coach Andy Reid said, via the team’s website. “We’ll just see how he feels – especially after today.”

Ware rushed for 921 yard and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Chiefs in 2016. He also caught 33 passes for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

Ware is now in line to serve in a supporting role to Kareem Hunt in Kansas City’s backfield this season.