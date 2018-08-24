Sterling Shepard fined $26,739

AP

The NFL fined Giants receiver Sterling Shepard for unnecessary roughness in last week’s game against Detroit.

Shepard will lose $26,739, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

In the first quarter, officials penalized Shepard for an illegal blindside block on a 5-yard run by Wayne Gallman. It cost the Giants half-the-distance-to-the-goal, moving them back 13 yards to their own 13.

Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich was not fined for a 15-yard penalty he had late in the second quarter, per Vacchiano. Officials cited Herzlich for a questionable lowering-the-head-to-initiate-contact foul.