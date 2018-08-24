Trent Williams to get back on the field tonight

AP

All eyes will be on Adrian Peterson, but there’s another debut for Washington tonight that’s probably more important.

Via Matthew Paras of the Washington Times, left tackle Trent Williams will return to the field tonight, his first game action since they shut him down last December because of knee problems.

Williams had surgery in late December, and has been limited in training camp but gradually increasing his workload.

“Anytime you have a Pro Bowler like Trent, it makes your team better all the way around,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said. “It makes your quarterback more comfortable on his blindside. It makes your running game better. It makes the other offensive line better. It makes the receivers look better.

“It makes me look better too, so I love having him out there.”

The 30-year-old Williams is one of the best in the league when well, and having him back will make life easier for quarterback Alex Smith, Peterson, or anyone else who happens to be in the backfield.